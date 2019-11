Etion’s Teddy Daka on company’s expansion plans

Electronics manufacturer, Etion Limited released its six month financial results with the company’s revenue up 14.7 per cent from the previous period to R308.6 million. The company’s headline earning per share increased by 294 per cent from a loss of 0.5cents to 0.97cents. Joining CNBC Africa for more is the CEO, Teddy Daka.