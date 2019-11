Nigeria’s agricultural sector performance review

Nigeria’s agricultural sector grew by 2.28 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of the year. Meanwhile, in its Monetary Policy Communiqué, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says gross credit to the Agric sector stood at N73.2 billion between the end of May and the end of October this year owing to the bank’s new loan-to-deposit ratio policy. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Foods Farms joins CNBC Africa for this conversation.