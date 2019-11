WARIF’s Kemi Dasilva-Ibru on how to stop violence against women

As part of efforts to raise awareness on the prevalence of gender based violence (GBV) in Nigeria, the Women At Risk Foundation plans to hold what it calls a “no tolerance march” in November. Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, Founder of WARIF joins CNBC Africa as we delve into how Africa’s largest economy can curb violence against its women....