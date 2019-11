Who makes a deal with an insolvent SOE? NUMSA’s Hlubi-Majola explains SAA’s situation

Was South African Airways (SAA) a test case for a govt’s restructuring and retrenchment of the blotted workforce at State-owned enterprises (SOEs)? And if that’s the case how did govt do and what did Unions learn from last week’s experience? CNBC Africa discusses the current application for business rescue of the airline with NUMSA’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Aviation Economist, Joachim Vermooten....