Audio Visual Forum: Tapping into potential of Rwanda’s creative & film industry

The Government of Rwanda is seeking to increase the contribution of the creative sector to the economy and job creation. Now to do so, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) organizes forums like Kigali Audio visual so they can share what the country is doing to create a conducive environment for the industry. CNBC Africa’s Zwena Bachoo spoke to different players from the creative industry to get their points of views on how a content creator can help grow both their work and the industry as well. Filmmaker, Eric Kabera, Independent Producer and Director, Saul Williams and Managing Director of KGL FWD, Autumn Marie Faraj join CNBC Africa for more.