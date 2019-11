Nigeria signs 5-year MoU with Port of Antwerp

The Nigerian Ports Authority has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Port of Antwerp International. CEO of Port of Antwerp International, Kristof Waterschoot, Vice Mayor of the Port, Annick De Ridder and President of Antwerp Port Authority and Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Daniel Dargent join CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to share more details on the MOU.