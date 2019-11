P&ID Case: Nigeria gives $200mn guarantee for stay on asset seizures

A spokesman for Nigeria’s Attorney General says the Nigerian government on Thursday placed a bank guarantee of 200 million dollars with a high court in London to secure a stay on asset seizures of up to $9 billion related to a failed gas project in an ongoing case with Process & Industrial Developments. Constitutional Lawyer and Rights Advocate, Evans Ufeli joins CNBC Africa to discuss this story.