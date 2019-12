Jambo Jet launches operations in Rwanda

Last week on the headlines, Jambo Jet launched operations in Rwanda, Korea Telecommunication Rwanda Networks invested more than $10 million in upgrading 4G and in the week ahead Altron – a Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed Technology company sets to launch public transport cashless payment solution in Rwanda. Journalist at the New Times, Hudson Kuteesa joins CNBC Africa on what is expected to make headlines this week.