Sustainable Development, Sustainable Debt: IMF’s Georgieva on achieving SDGs to accelerate development

IMF's new Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva says Africa is halfway to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and needs to accelerate the speed of development to get there. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor spoke with her on the sidelines of the International Conference on Sustainable Development and Debt Sustainability in Dakar, Senegal for more.