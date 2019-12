Why this African billionaire wants to give half of his fortune away

They came, they saw, but did they achieve? A year on from the Global Citizen Festival, Mandela 100 we find out. Joining CNBC Africa is Hugh Evans, co-Founder of both The Oaktree Foundation and Global Citizen, and Patrice Motsepe, co-Founder of the Motsepe Foundation and one of the executive producers of the Global Citizen Festival.