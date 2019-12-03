IFPRI: Most Sub-Saharan Africans can’t afford healthy diet, here’s how to change this

A recent study found that nearly 1.58 billion people, mainly those living in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, cannot afford recommended universal diet. At an estimated $2.84 per day, the cost of diet for human health exceeds daily per capita income in many low-income countries, according to this study. Senior Research fellow at International Food Policy Research Institute, Derek Headey joins CNBC Africa for more.