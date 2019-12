MPC urges FG to reconsider $57 oil benchmark for 2020

Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has urged Federal Government to reconsider the $57 per barrel oil benchmark assumed in the 2020 budget. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Senate has suspended the budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission and admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the board members of the commission. Oil and gas Lawyer and a Partner at A02 Law, Oyeyemi Oke joins CNBC Africa for more.