SA economy contracts by 0.6% in third quarter

The rand took a battering against the dollar after South Africa’s Q3 GDP statistics showed a 0.6 per cent quarter over quarter contraction including key sectors such as mining, manufacturing and transport. Are we likely to revise down the already pitiful growth target of 0.5 per cent for 2019? And do we as South African’s fixate on single data points at the risk of not seeing the bigger picture? Graeme Korner, Director at Korner Perspective and Lullu Krugel, PwC Partner, Strategy & and Chief Economist join CNBC Africa for more.