SA’s GDP contracts 0.6% in third quarter – Here’s why this economist remains positive on the country’s growth outlook

South Africa's gross domestic product has shrunk by 0.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2019. According to Stats SA this follows a revised 3.2 per cent expansion in the second quarter. Agriculture contracted by 3.6 per cent, manufacturing by almost 4 per cent and mining which decreased by over 6 per cent were the contributors to the GDP drop. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist, Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.