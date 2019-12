Sustainable Development, Sustainable Debt: Sustainability is about quality of investments financed through debt – Jacquet

President of Global Development Network (GDN) and Member of Circle of Economists, Pierre Jacquet says sustainable development and debt sustainability should be constantly in the minds of African policymakers and sustainability is about the quality of investments that are financed through debt. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with Pierre Jacquet for more.