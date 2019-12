Sustainable Development, Sustainable Debt: The context, quality and the use of debt matters, says UN’s Amina Mohammed

Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations (UN), Amina Mohammed says the context, quality and the use of debt matters. She discussed Africa's progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor on the sidelines of IMF's International Conference in Senegal which focused on sustainable development and debt sustainability.