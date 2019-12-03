Sustainable Development, Sustainable Debt: Zainab Ahmed: Nigeria not anywhere near debt distress levels

Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says it is very important for African countries to balance the need between development and debt sustainability. She also stressed that Nigeria is not anywhere near debt distress levels when asked about the government's recent borrowing plans. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor caught up with Zainab Ahmed in Dakar at International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) international conference on Sustainable Development and Debt Sustainability.