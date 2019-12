Moody’s: Reduced NPLs in Nigerian banks credit positive

Moody's Investors Service says the reduced non-performing ratios in Nigerian banks are credit positive as lower Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) reduce the risk of capital erosion from unexpected losses. Akintunde Majekodunmi, Vice President and banking Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa to discuss some of these decisions and their impact on Africa’s banking sector.