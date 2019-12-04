Simbi Wabote: How Nigeria plans to increase local players in the oil and gas sector

Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote says the board is aiming to increase local participation in Nigeria's oil and gas industry to about 70 percent over the next 10 years. CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole spoke to Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote at the ongoing 9th Practical Nigerian Content event, where it was also clarified on the board’s position on Seplat’s appointment of a non-Nigerian CEO, saying the company has not broken any law.