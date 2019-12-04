Slyva: PNC creates platform across Nigeria’s oil & gas value chain

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has called on multinationals and indigenous oil companies in Nigeria to take a cue from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and engage more local contractors. During his opening remarks and the 9th Practical Nigerian Content – Minister Timipre Sylva also highlighted priority areas for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in the coming year. He joins CNBC Africa for more.