Annual Essay Competition: Modupe Adefeso-Olateju on its important to teach our kids about money

The Managing Director of the Education Partnership Center, Modupe Adefeso-Olateju says it is absolutely critical for children to understand that there are different types of literacy one of which is financial literacy. She joins CNBC Africa’s Samuel Onalaru on the sidelines of the 19th Essay Competition organized by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).