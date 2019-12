Practical Nigerian Content: We must plug adoption loopholes to local content – Teslim Folarin

All unnecessary loopholes and layers creating opportunities for abuse must be removed for Nigeria’s local contention adoption to thrive within the oil and gas sector. That’s according to Senator Teslim Folarin, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content while speaking to CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole on the sidelines of the just-concluded Practical Nigerian Content held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.