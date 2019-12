Reuel Khoza: PIC not conducting a witch hunt against Iqbal Survé

The Public Investment Corporation, which manages assets on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund was at GEPF's annual results presentation. Reuel Khoza, Chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation provided an update on when it will appoint a new CEO and explained why it is not conducting a witch hunt against Iqbal Survé, who heads Sekunjalo Investments.