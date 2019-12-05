Sustainable Development, Sustainable Debt: IMF Conference Opening Ceremony

Dakar was the host city, as the International Monetary Fund and the government of Senegal, in partnership with the Circle of Economists and the United Nations put the focus on Sustainable Development and Debt Sustainability as they engaged stakeholders across Africa to find the right balance between debt vulnerabilities and meeting the development needs of African countries. The opening remarks of Senegal's President Macky Sall, IMF Managing Director; Kristalina Georgieva and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed are captured in this engagement....