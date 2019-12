Achieving Global Citizen’s SDGs target in Nigeria

The Global Goal live; Nigeria Policy Forum, was an exclusive event at which Global Citizen presented the policy of the Global Goal Life. On the sidelines of the event which held in Lagos – CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa caught up with Vice Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede on preparations towards the 2020 Global Citizen to be hosted by Lagos state.