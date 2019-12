AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina named #AABLA2019 African of the year

In a glittering occasion last night a string of the continent’s most powerful and accomplished leaders were honoured at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards. Cover star for the Forbes Africa December/January Issue and President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina spoke to Forbes Africa after being awarded African of the Year at the All African Business Awards 2019.