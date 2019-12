Football fans to enjoy Rwandan coffee, tea at PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium

This week it was announced that Rwanda had signed a lifestyle partnership deal with popular French football club, Paris Saint Germain (PSG); part of that deal will see the team's stadium, Parc des Princes, sell Rwandan coffee and tea exclusively to their patrons. Cynthia Uwacu, who's in charge of Export Market Development at the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) joins CNBC Africa for more.