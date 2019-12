Lagos State to co-create with tech ecosystem

Already tagged Nigeria’s commercial capital – Lagos State says it is now on a mission to seal a spot as the country’s technology and innovation hub. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole spoke to Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Technology and Innovation, Olatunbosun Alake, that Lagos is making moves to remove communication barriers between the state and its tech ecosystem as well as turbo-charge levers of innovation within the state.