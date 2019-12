Nigeria’s Senate passes record N10.59tn 2020 budget

Nigeria’s Senate has passed the record N10.59 trillion 2020 budget. The budget passed by Nigeria's parliament assumes a deficit of 1.52 per cent of the estimated Gross domestic product (GDP) – representing about N2.18 trillion to be financed through foreign and domestic borrowing. Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors joins CNBC Africa to unpack the budget.