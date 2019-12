Sirius Real Estate delivers solid earnings – here’s how they plan to stay ahead of the curve

German property investor, Sirius Real Estate, increased its earnings by 16 per cent and lifted its dividends by 8 per cent during its last report. With the future looking bleak due to economic slowdown, will it manage to maintain or exceed these numbers and what are they expecting for the second half? CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa spoke to the CEO, Andrew Coombs about the company’s expectations.