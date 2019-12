Global Fund Chair Kaberuka assesses the impact of HIV on African economies

The long term effect of HIV both on a macro and micro economic level has been noted to have an effect on the Gross domestic product (GDP) of countries with high prevalence rates – in fact having a negative effect of between 0.5 and 1.7 per cent on their per capita GDPs. CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Board Chair of Global Fund, Donald Kaberuka for more.