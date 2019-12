IMF in Zimbabwe to assess country’s struggling economy

This week the International Monetary Fund is in Zimbabwe to assess the country’s struggling economy. 2019 has not been kind to Zimbabwe, inflation is 166 per cent, according to the Economist and there have been shortages of goods and currency. Even Mthuli Ncube the finance minister admits his investment target of $8 billion pledged at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January fell short. He joins CNBC Africa for more.