In conversation with #AABLA2019 Business Woman of the Year Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa

The continent’s most powerful and accomplished leaders were honoured at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards. It was held in the Sandton Convention Centre before hundreds of influential business leaders in an event sponsored by African Business News the owners of CNBC Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to Naspers SA CEO, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa who took the Business Woman of the Year award about how she feels about the title.