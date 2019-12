Kusi Ideas Festival: Tackling ‘The Next 60 Years in Africa’

Yesterday saw the launch of the inaugural Kusi Ideas Festival here in Kigali, Rwanda. The event, hosted by Nation Media Group, aims to bring together leaders, innovators, scholars, entrepreneurs and policy makers to discuss and address some of Africa's challenges and come up with solutions. NMG's Group Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs, Clifford Machoka joins CNBC Africa for more.