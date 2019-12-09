Moody’s: Nigeria’s debt affordability will remain weak

Research institute, Moody’s, says Nigeria’s debt affordability will remain weak and the country’s revenue is expected to remain low at around 8 per cent of Gross domestic product (GDP) until 2022. Meanwhile, oil producer club, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed to an additional 500,000 barrel supply cut beginning from the first of January. Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.