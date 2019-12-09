Nigeria’s equities resume week on a bearish note Nigeria’s equities market opened the week bearish sustaining losses from last week. Managing Director of Mainstreet Securities, Baba Ibrahim joins CNBC Africa for an outlook on the market this week. December 9, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos How your WhatsApp messages can cost you Videos Transformers Summit: President Sall, Hajjar of IsDB on Africa’s development goals & challenges Videos In conversation with #AABLA2019 Business Woman of the Year Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa Videos How Rwanda looks to tap into the next decade of opportunities Videos Global Fund Chair Kaberuka assesses the impact of HIV on African economies Videos US to reinstate ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years Videos IMF in Zimbabwe to assess country’s struggling economy Videos Andrew Kenny: South Africans should brace for more load-shedding over next 12 months Videos George Etomi: How Nigeria’s new power policy impacts consumers Videos Art of Technology: Tech should create consumer-centric products – Ayotunde Coker Videos Moody’s: Nigeria’s debt affordability will remain weak Videos The cost of load-shedding on SA businesses Videos Alexander Forbes CEO: How emigration impacts our business Videos How this African tech start-up is disrupting America’s public safety industry Videos Control Risks on Africa’s risk outlook in 2020 Videos NSE incubator program welcomes its newest member Videos Kusi Ideas Festival: Tackling ‘The Next 60 Years in Africa’ Videos Altron CEO Mteto Nyati bags #AABLA2019 Business Leader of the Year Videos SA braces for stage 4 load shedding Videos AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina named #AABLA2019 African of the year LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts #LoadShedding: South Africa’s Eskom moves power cuts to Stage 6 December 9, 2019 How your WhatsApp messages can cost you December 9, 2019 Uganda central bank holds its key lending rate at 9.0% December 9, 2019 Transformers Summit: President Sall, Hajjar of IsDB on Africa’s development goals... December 9, 2019 In conversation with #AABLA2019 Business Woman of the Year Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa December 9, 2019 Video How your WhatsApp messages can cost you December 9, 2019 Transformers Summit: President Sall, Hajjar of IsDB on Africa’s development goals... December 9, 2019 In conversation with #AABLA2019 Business Woman of the Year Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa December 9, 2019 Nigeria’s equities resume week on a bearish note December 9, 2019 How Rwanda looks to tap into the next decade of opportunities December 9, 2019