NSE incubator program welcomes its newest member

Last year the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) launched an incubator program designed to help accelerate aspirational companies in order to address a listing drought. Now the program has almost 20 members and one of the newest inductees, Eric Thimba, Co-Founder of Mookh joins CNBC Africa to discuss what he expects to gain from the program and why this is a big deal for his growing company.