The cost of load-shedding on SA businesses CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha is live with Jorg Zwinscher the general manager of Balalaika Hotel to speak on the impact of load shedding on business. December 9, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos How Rwanda looks to tap into the next decade of opportunities Videos Global Fund Chair Kaberuka assesses the impact of HIV on African economies Videos US to reinstate ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years Videos IMF in Zimbabwe to assess country’s struggling economy Videos Andrew Kenny: South Africans should brace for more load-shedding over next 12 months Videos George Etomi: How Nigeria’s new power policy impacts consumers Videos Art of Technology: Tech should create consumer-centric products – Ayotunde Coker Videos Moody’s: Nigeria’s debt affordability will remain weak Videos Alexander Forbes CEO: How emigration impacts our business Videos How this African tech start-up is disrupting America’s public safety industry Videos Control Risks on Africa’s risk outlook in 2020 Videos NSE incubator program welcomes its newest member Videos Kusi Ideas Festival: Tackling ‘The Next 60 Years in Africa’ Videos Altron CEO Mteto Nyati bags #AABLA2019 Business Leader of the Year Videos SA braces for stage 4 load shedding Videos AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina named #AABLA2019 African of the year Videos Judge Brian Mashile recuses himself from Old Mutual case Videos SAA – A test case for Eskom? Videos How do African companies evolve to technology? Videos Sirius Real Estate delivers solid earnings – here’s how they plan to stay ahead of the curve LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Uganda central bank holds its key lending rate at 9.0% December 9, 2019 How Rwanda looks to tap into the next decade of opportunities December 9, 2019 Global Fund Chair Kaberuka assesses the impact of HIV on African... December 9, 2019 US to reinstate ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23... December 9, 2019 IMF in Zimbabwe to assess country’s struggling economy December 9, 2019 Video How Rwanda looks to tap into the next decade of opportunities December 9, 2019 Global Fund Chair Kaberuka assesses the impact of HIV on African... December 9, 2019 US to reinstate ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23... December 9, 2019 IMF in Zimbabwe to assess country’s struggling economy December 9, 2019 Andrew Kenny: South Africans should brace for more load-shedding over next... December 9, 2019