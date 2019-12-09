US to reinstate ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years

Sudan's Prime Minister, Hamdok held talks in Washington with the aim of having Sudan removed from the US list of countries that are said to sponsor terrorism. In order to be removed from the terrorism list, Sudan must meet a series of US conditions, including payments to the embassy bomb victims. Also the United States is set to name an ambassador to the country for the first time in 23 years. Analyst and Activist, Hajooj Kuka joins CNBC Africa for more.