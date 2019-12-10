2020 Tech Summit to focus on money & blockchain

The year is nearly up and as such it's time to start focusing on the year ahead. The Africa Tech Summit is preparing for its third edition happening here in Kigali early next year and despite its singular name. The event will actually be comprised of 3 different summits – one focused on African start-ups, one focused on the future of tech on the continent and the other focused on money and block chain. Founder of the event, Andrew Fassnidge joins CNBC Africa for more.