China looks to increase presence in SA, help tackle youth unemployment

There are 56 Chinese companies doing business in South Africa, translating in thirty thousand direct jobs. Through the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association, 73 SA youths, received jobs training and employment with Chinese companies. In this second instalment, they hope to ramp up that number to 238 new training opportunities and internships. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to China's Ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian.