This is how much load-shedding costing SA’s mining industry

The power cuts of South Africa will take another large bite out of mining production today in a time when the industry is struggling. Gold miner Harmony says it cancelled its underground night shift last night and the day shift this morning because of concerns over power supply. The company says it has cut back its power usage merely to maintain emergency services. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa and Mashego Mashego, Executive Director at Harmony Gold.