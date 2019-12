Transformers Summit: IsDB’s Hayat Sindi on why she believes empowering the youth will solve Africa’s growth challenges

The Islamic Development Bank's transformers programme is unearthing some surprising solutions to some of the continent's intractable problems from sanitation to transport. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa spoke to the bank's Chief Advisor to the President, Hayat Sindi on science, innovation and technology.