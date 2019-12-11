Captains of Industry: How traditional media is keeping up with digitization & social media

Rwanda TV is the most highly consumed television channel in Rwanda, and has been for many years, but with linear TV on the outs and digital streaming coming into the forefront, this station and many other traditional media formats will have to prepare for the future. During a special conversion for Captains of Industry, CNBC Africa sat down with Director General of Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), Arthur Asiimwe, on his plans for adapting to the new technology and how he tackles fake news....