China’s lessons for South Africa on tackling poverty

The economic miracle of the last 40 years, for sheer scale and volume if for nothing else- has been how China pulled hundreds of millions of its people out of poverty, creating the second biggest economy littered with jobs. South Africa is facing similar developmental challenges right now with high unemployment, declining output in primary sectors and most of all, shortage of electricity. Chinese Ambassador Lin Songtian says China has the largest electricity generating capacity in the world and stands ready to partner with South Africa....