How climate change threatens food security & quality in East Africa

As the dry weather returns in South Sudan, there are hopes to the fragile food security situation that worsened following heavy floods. In Kenya, maize prices remain very firm as the wet weather continues to slow the harvesting period down. In Rwanda, prices are down on sugar due to an over import and a shortage of dollars. Founder of KwolCo, Nick Kwolek joins CNBC Africa for an analysis on this.