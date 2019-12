Kusi Ideas Festival: SouthBridge CEO Barbe on future of journalism in Africa

This week saw the inaugural Kusi Ideas Fest here in Kigali – Rwanda and CNBC Africa's Steven Muvunyi caught up with blogger, social media enthusiast and CEO of SouthBridge, Jeanine Munyeshuli Barbe on the significance of citizen journalism, it's relationship to traditional media and it's place in Africa's future.