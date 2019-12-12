This is what’s at stake as Britain heads to the polls

Millions of Britons went to the polls in the last few hours as the country decides who will lead it in an election that could prove the last word in the Brexit saga. The Conservative incumbent Boris Johnson is expected to win and lead Britain out of the European Union by the end of January. But there could be complications. Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party could split the leave vote in favour of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Alex de Ruyter, Director of Centre for Brexit Studies, Birmingham City University joins CNBC Africa for more.