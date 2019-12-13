Future of Education Summit: Adam Habib on the future of universities & the importance of a university degree in the workplace

International and local experts in the education sector got together in Sandton for the Future of Education Summit 2019. With the theme “The Future of Educations: Reactive vs Proactive”, the Summit examined the significant changes in the education industry. Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of the Witwatersrand, Prof Adam Habib, spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi about the future of universities.