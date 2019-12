Future of Education Summit: How can South Africa improve its education outcomes?

The Role of Policy and Regulation in Improving Education came under the spotlight at the Future of Education Summit 2019 held in Sandton. Speaking on the panel was Prof Narend Baijnath, the CEO of the Council on Higher Education. CBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi caught up with him afterwards to talk about progress that has been made in terms of regulation and policy in South Africa.